Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] opened at N/A and closed at $4.02 a share within trading session on 02/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.10% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] had 1.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.95 during that period and AQST managed to take a rebound to $10.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.95 to 10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.02.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 12 Mar (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [AQST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [AQST] sitting at -72.57 and its Gross Margin at +68.87.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -128.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -85.40%. Its Return on Assets is -94.45.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [AQST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 468.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.40,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -6.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 422.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [AQST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [AQST] earns $243,430 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.09 and its Current Ratio is 2.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [AQST] has 32.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $131.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.95 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [AQST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. [AQST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.