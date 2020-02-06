Genworth Financial, Inc. [NYSE: GNW] opened at N/A and closed at $4.11 a share within trading session on 02/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.84% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.87.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Genworth Financial, Inc. [NYSE: GNW] had 12.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.70M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.86%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.89 during that period and GNW managed to take a rebound to $4.93 in the last 52 weeks.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [NYSE:GNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 4.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.11.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] sitting at +8.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 0.92, and its Return on Assets is 0.12. These metrics suggest that this Genworth Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.36.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.44 and P/E Ratio of 5.70. These metrics all suggest that Genworth Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] earns $2,466,286 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.14.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has 514.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 4.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 4.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] a Reliable Buy?

Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.