T-Mobile US, Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] opened at N/A and closed at $81.51 a share within trading session on 02/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.34% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $81.79.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, T-Mobile US, Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] had 2.75 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.75M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $65.56 during that period and TMUS managed to take a rebound to $85.22 in the last 52 weeks.

T-Mobile US, Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.56 to 85.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.51.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] sitting at +12.28 and its Gross Margin at +42.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.22, and its Return on Assets is 3.85. These metrics suggest that this T-Mobile US, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 121.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 118.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.00 and P/E Ratio of 20.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] earns $831,519 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has 874.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $71.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.56 to 85.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 2.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] a Reliable Buy?

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.