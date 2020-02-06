Unisys Corporation [NYSE: UIS] opened at N/A and closed at $11.10 a share within trading session on 02/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 40.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.57. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Unisys Corporation [NYSE: UIS] had 4.61 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 598.24K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.98%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.04%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $6.39 during that period and UIS managed to take a rebound to $15.16 in the last 52 weeks. Unisys Corporation [NYSE:UIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.39 to 15.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.10. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 25 Feb (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Unisys Corporation [UIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unisys Corporation [UIS] sitting at +10.75 and its Gross Margin at +24.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Unisys Corporation [UIS] earns $128,409 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.38 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 4.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.33. This RSI suggests that Unisys Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Unisys Corporation [UIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Unisys Corporation [UIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.