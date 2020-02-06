William Lyon Homes [NYSE: WLH] gained by 2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $24.37 price per share at the time. William Lyon Homes represents 39.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $951.89M with the latest information.

The William Lyon Homes traded at the price of $24.37 with 9.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WLH shares recorded 733.54K.

William Lyon Homes [NYSE:WLH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.51 to 24.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.76.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 13 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of William Lyon Homes [WLH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for William Lyon Homes [WLH] sitting at +6.84 and its Gross Margin at +18.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.14, and its Return on Assets is 3.65. These metrics suggest that this William Lyon Homes does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, William Lyon Homes [WLH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 150.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. William Lyon Homes [WLH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.27 and P/E Ratio of 15.18. These metrics all suggest that William Lyon Homes is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, William Lyon Homes [WLH] earns $2,399,047 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 154.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.08 and its Current Ratio is 4.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

William Lyon Homes [WLH] has 39.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $951.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.51 to 24.10. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 2.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.77. This RSI suggests that William Lyon Homes is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is William Lyon Homes [WLH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of William Lyon Homes [WLH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.