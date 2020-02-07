ADMA Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] dipped by -12.63% on the last trading session, reaching $3.49 price per share at the time. ADMA Biologics, Inc. represents 61.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $244.44M with the latest information.

The ADMA Biologics, Inc. traded at the price of $3.49 with 4.9 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADMA shares recorded 761.91K.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.56 to 6.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 11 Mar (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] sitting at -331.99 and its Gross Margin at -153.39.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 223.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.21, and its Long-Term Debt

to Total Capital is 223.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] earns $53,413 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 4.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has 61.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $244.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.56 to 6.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.62, which indicates that it is 4.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.