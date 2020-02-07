Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: AIMT] opened at N/A and closed at $29.47 a share within trading session on 02/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.34.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: AIMT] had 1.09 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.14%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.00%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $16.95 during that period and AIMT managed to take a rebound to $37.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:AIMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.95 to 37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.47.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 0.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.77. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.97.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.22 and its Current Ratio is 8.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT] has 65.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.95 to 37.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.01, which indicates that it is 10.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.