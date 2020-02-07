Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] took an upward turn with a change of 0.30%, trading at the price of $10.01 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.4 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 9.84M shares for that time period. NLY monthly volatility recorded 0.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.25%. PS value for NLY stocks is with PB recorded at 1.10.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.98.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] sitting at +7.50 and its Gross Margin at +100.00.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.10%. Its Return on Equity is 0.38, and its Return on Assets is 0.05. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 631.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 43.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 146.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] earns $12,126,488 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has 1.44B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.12. This RSI suggests that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.