The share price of Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] inclined by $4.96, presently trading at $4.96. The company’s shares saw 16.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.26 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been N/A to the share price as AM fall by -1.19% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.26% compared to -0.06 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -32.15%, while additionally dropping -63.66% during the last 12 months. Antero Midstream Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.77% increase from the current trading price.
Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 12 Feb (In 5 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -57.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.35. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 67.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.99.
This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.17 and its Current Ratio is 0.17. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.
Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 518.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 14.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.43% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?
Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.