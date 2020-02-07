The share price of Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] inclined by $4.96, presently trading at $4.96. The company’s shares saw 16.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.26 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been N/A to the share price as AM fall by -1.19% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.26% compared to -0.06 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -32.15%, while additionally dropping -63.66% during the last 12 months. Antero Midstream Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.77% increase from the current trading price.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 14.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.96.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 12 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90%. These

metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -57.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.35. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 67.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.99.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.17 and its Current Ratio is 0.17. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 518.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 14.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.