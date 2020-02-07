The share price of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE: APLE] inclined by $15.31, presently trading at $15.26. The company’s shares saw 4.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.65 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as APLE fall by -0.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.91% compared to -0.02 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.05%, while additionally dropping -5.39% during the last 12 months. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.99% increase from the current trading price.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.65 to 16.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] sitting at +16.60 and its Gross Margin at +22.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.90, and its Return on Assets is 4.19. These metrics suggest that this Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.09 and P/E Ratio of 18.97. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] earns $20,531,210 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has 227.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.65 to 16.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.