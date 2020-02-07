Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] shares went higher by 12.82% from its previous closing of $3.86, now trading at the price of $4.35, also adding 0.49 points. Is APDN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.66 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APDN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.94M float and a +14.44% run over in the last seven days. APDN share price has been hovering between $36.80 and $3.37 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.37 to 36.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.86.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 14 May (In 97 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] sitting at -169.31 and its Gross Margin at +76.47.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 219.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.35.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] earns $105,668 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] has 3.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.37 to 36.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 6.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] a Reliable Buy?

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.