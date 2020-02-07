Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [BILL] took an upward turn with a change of 12.64%, trading at the price of $54.64 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Bill.com Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 781.59K shares for that time period. BILL monthly volatility recorded 4.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.74%. PS value for BILL stocks is 27.81 with PB recorded at .

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:BILL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.60 to 53.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.51.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 7 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [BILL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [BILL] sitting at -9.05 and its Gross Margin at +72.39, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting

for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is -5.56, and its Return on Assets is -0.57. These metrics suggest that this Bill.com Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [BILL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -379.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [BILL] earns $199,175 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.12 and its Current Ratio is 1.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [BILL] has 69.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.60 to 53.29. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at . This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [BILL] a Reliable Buy?

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. [BILL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.