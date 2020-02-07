The share price of Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] inclined by $15.90, presently trading at $15.95. The company’s shares saw 13.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.03 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BDN jumped by +2.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.25% compared to 0.36 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.17%, while additionally gaining 2.37% during the last 12 months. Brandywine Realty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.55% increase from the current trading price.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] sitting at +6.72 and its Gross Margin at +26.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.40%. These measurements indicate that Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.30%. Its Return on Equity is 1.94, and its Return on Assets is 0.83. These metrics suggest that this Brandywine Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.15.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has 175.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.03 to 16.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.