Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] took an upward turn with a change of -0.11%, trading at the price of $14.02 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.92 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 12.52M shares for that time period. CZR monthly volatility recorded 1.22%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.05%. PS value for CZR stocks is 1.11 with PB recorded at 3.99.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ:CZR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.00 to 14.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.03.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] sitting at +9.74 and its Gross Margin at +36.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.36, and its Return on Assets is 1.18. These metrics suggest that this Caesars Entertainment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 585.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.42, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 580.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.27.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] earns $127,136 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has 686.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.00 to 14.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.