Campbell Soup Company[CPB] stock saw a move by -1.71% on Thursday, touching 1.79 million. Based on the recent volume, Campbell Soup Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CPB shares recorded 305.65M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock could reach median target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock additionally went down by -1.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.06% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CPB stock is set at 40.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CPB shares showcased 15.85% increase. CPB saw -2.82% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 49.70% compared to high within the same period of time.

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.17 to 49.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] sitting at +14.70 and its Gross Margin at +32.87.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 38.43, and its Return on Assets is 3.43. These metrics suggest that this Campbell Soup Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 768.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 643.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 54.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] earns $426,684 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.33 and its Current Ratio is 0.58. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has 305.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.17 to 49.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 1.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Campbell Soup Company [CPB] a Reliable Buy?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.