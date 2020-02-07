Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $42.88 after CCL shares went down by -2.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.92 to 59.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 24 Mar (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at +15.74 and its Gross Margin at +27.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40%. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.01, and its Return on Assets is 6.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.90, and

its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 9.90. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 51.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.23. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 690.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.92 to 59.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 3.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.