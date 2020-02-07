Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] dipped by -1.74% on the last trading session, reaching $63.23 price per share at the time. Centene Corporation represents 590.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.00B with the latest information.

The Centene Corporation traded at the price of $63.23 with 1.14 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CNC shares recorded 4.88M.

Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.62 to 68.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.35.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Centene Corporation [CNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centene Corporation [CNC] sitting at +2.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.13, and its Return on Assets is 3.41. These metrics suggest that this Centene Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centene Corporation [CNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 61.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.62 and P/E Ratio of 20.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Centene Corporation [CNC] earns $1,270,951 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.95.

Centene Corporation [CNC] has 590.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.62 to 68.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 3.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centene Corporation [CNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Centene Corporation [CNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.