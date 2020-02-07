Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTHR] dipped by -28.52% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. represents 29.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.24M with the latest information.

The Charles & Colvard, Ltd. traded at the price of $1.09 with 1.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CTHR shares recorded 73.06K.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 2.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.52.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 14 May (In 97 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [CTHR]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [CTHR] sitting at +7.03 and its Gross Margin at +46.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 5.72, and its Return on Assets is 5.02. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CTHR financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [CTHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.11 and P/E Ratio of 10.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [CTHR] earns $511,811 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.40 and its Current Ratio is 5.93. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [CTHR] has 29.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 2.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.63, which indicates that it is 3.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [CTHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [CTHR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.