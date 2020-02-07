Columbia Sportswear Company [NASDAQ: COLM] opened at N/A and closed at $94.21 a share within trading session on 02/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $90.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Columbia Sportswear Company [NASDAQ: COLM] had 933703 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 481.57K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.86%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $87.60 during that period and COLM managed to take a rebound to $109.74 in the last 52 weeks.

Columbia Sportswear Company [NASDAQ:COLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.60 to 109.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.21.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] sitting at +12.05 and its Gross Margin at +47.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.10%. Its Return on Equity is 16.28, and its Return on Assets is 11.71. These metrics all suggest that Columbia Sportswear Company is doing well at using the money it

earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86. Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.44 and P/E Ratio of 18.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] earns $430,386 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.17 and its Current Ratio is 3.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] has 68.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.60 to 109.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 1.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.