Corteva, Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] opened at N/A and closed at $31.71 a share within trading session on 02/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $31.59.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Corteva, Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] had 6.15 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.51M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.91%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $24.10 during that period and CTVA managed to take a rebound to $32.78 in the last 52 weeks.

Corteva, Inc. [NYSE:CTVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 32.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.71.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 30 Apr (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Corteva, Inc. [CTVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corteva, Inc. [CTVA] sitting at +4.22 and its Gross Margin at +38.07, this company’s Net Margin is now -45.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return

on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.10%. Its Return on Equity is -0.61, and its Return on Assets is -0.40. These metrics suggest that this Corteva, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.29.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44. Corteva, Inc. [CTVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Corteva, Inc. [CTVA] has 756.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 32.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.05. This RSI suggests that Corteva, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Corteva, Inc. [CTVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corteva, Inc. [CTVA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.