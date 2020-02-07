Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] took an upward turn with a change of 1.09%, trading at the price of $79.60 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.84 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Crown Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.08M shares for that time period. CCK monthly volatility recorded 2.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.77%. PS value for CCK stocks is 0.95 with PB recorded at 6.58.

Crown Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CCK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.13 to 79.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.74.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] sitting at +10.04 and its Gross Margin at +15.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00%. Its Return on Equity is 57.09, and its Return on Assets is 3.39. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 927.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.95.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 908.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.75 and P/E Ratio of 21.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] earns $338,273 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] has 138.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.13 to 79.37. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 2.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.