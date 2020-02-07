Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.[DNKN] stock saw a move by -2.84% on Thursday, touching 1.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DNKN shares recorded 83.18M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN] stock could reach median target price of $79.50.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN] stock additionally went down by -4.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DNKN stock is set at 8.99% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DNKN shares showcased -7.26% decrease. DNKN saw -11.45% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 17.03% compared to high within the same period of time.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:DNKN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.11 to 84.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.22.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN] sitting at +30.28 and its Gross Margin at +48.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.50%. These measurements indicate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.10%. Its Return on

Assets is 6.22.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 130.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN] earns $1,193,873 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.48 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN] has 83.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.11 to 84.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 2.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [DNKN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.