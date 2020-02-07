FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] saw a change by -6.75% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $306.65. The company is holding 88.42M shares with keeping 85.21M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.03% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.20%, trading +8.41% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 88.42M shares valued at 1.1 million were bought and sold.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:FLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 212.54 to 329.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $328.85.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 88 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] sitting at +45.38 and its Gross Margin at +71.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10%. These measurements indicate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 23.13, and its Return on Assets is 7.21. These metrics all suggest that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.02.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.94 and P/E Ratio of 30.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] earns $321,041 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] has 88.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 212.54 to 329.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 1.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.