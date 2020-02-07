FMC Corporation [FMC] saw a change by 5.99% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $107.92. The company is holding 130.24M shares with keeping 128.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 54.51% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 5.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.78%, trading +16.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 130.24M shares valued at 2.26 million were bought and sold.

FMC Corporation [NYSE:FMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.85 to 102.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.82.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 4 May (In 88 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of FMC Corporation [FMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FMC Corporation [FMC] sitting at +23.58 and its Gross Margin at +44.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.70%. Its Return on Equity is 22.15, and its Return on Assets is 6.70. These metrics all suggest that FMC Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FMC Corporation [FMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.51. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. FMC Corporation [FMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 29.48. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FMC Corporation [FMC] earns $647,644 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FMC Corporation [FMC] has 130.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.85 to 102.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 3.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.66. This RSI suggests that FMC Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is FMC Corporation [FMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FMC Corporation [FMC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.