Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [NYSE: HLX] dipped by -0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $8.62 price per share at the time. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. represents 152.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.31B with the latest information.

The Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. traded at the price of $8.62 with 1.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HLX shares recorded 981.93K.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [NYSE:HLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.60 to 10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [HLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [HLX] sitting at +7.99 and its Gross Margin at +17.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 1.78, and its Return on Assets is 1.20. These metrics suggest that this Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [HLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.75. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [HLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.04 and P/E Ratio of 35.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [HLX] earns $478,537 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.21 and its Current Ratio is 2.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [HLX] has 152.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.60 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.79, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [HLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. [HLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.