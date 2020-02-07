Alliant Energy Corporation[LNT] stock saw a move by -0.05% on Thursday, touching 2.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Alliant Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LNT shares recorded 240.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] stock could reach median target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] stock additionally went down by -1.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LNT stock is set at 32.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by 13.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LNT shares showcased 15.47% increase. LNT saw -2.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.17% compared to high within the same period of time.

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.95 to 59.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.56.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 20 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] sitting at +19.65 and its Gross Margin at +22.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60%. These measurements indicate that Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 11.39, and its Return on Assets is 3.40. These metrics suggest that this Alliant Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

organization’s capital structure, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.70 and P/E Ratio of 26.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] earns $909,781 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.48. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has 240.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.08B.

This stock's Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 1.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 1.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.