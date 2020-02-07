The Home Depot, Inc.[HD] stock saw a move by 0.31% on Thursday, touching 3.91 million. Based on the recent volume, The Home Depot, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HD shares recorded 1.11B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] stock could reach median target price of $242.00.

The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] stock additionally went up by +2.60% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HD stock is set at 29.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.86% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HD shares showcased 14.88% increase. HD saw -0.20% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.04% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE:HD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 179.52 to 239.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $238.11.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 25 Feb (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Home Depot, Inc. [HD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] sitting at +14.58 and its Gross Margin at +32.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 56.54, and its

Return on Invested Capital has reached 44.00%. Its Return on Assets is 25.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 106.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] earns $261,993 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 55.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] has 1.11B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $265.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 179.52 to 239.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.03. This RSI suggests that The Home Depot, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. [HD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.