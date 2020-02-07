La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ: LJPC] dipped by -4.60% on the last trading session, reaching $8.09 price per share at the time. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company represents 27.12M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $219.40M with the latest information.

The La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company traded at the price of $8.09 with 1.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LJPC shares recorded 1.33M.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ:LJPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 13.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.48.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 2 Mar (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] sitting at -1889.93 and its Gross Margin at +47.81.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -152.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -662.30%. Its Return on Equity is -321.41, and its Return on Assets is -123.19. These metrics suggest that this La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 346.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.86. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -26.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 424.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] earns $59,503 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.88 and its Current Ratio is 5.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

At its current price, it has moved down by -41.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 251.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 9.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.