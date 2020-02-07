Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] saw a change by 3.82% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $49.23. The company is holding 299.64M shares with keeping 196.71M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 32.81% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -44.44% from high for the same period of time.
Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.80%, trading +20.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 299.64M shares valued at 5.76 million were bought and sold.
Lyft, Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.07 to 88.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.42.
Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 11 Feb (In 4 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Lyft, Inc. [LYFT]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] sitting at -45.34 and its Gross Margin at +26.65, this company’s Net Margin is now -76.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.10%. Its Return on Equity is -39.75, and its Return on Assets is -26.90. These metrics suggest that this Lyft, Inc. does a poor job of managing its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.70.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] earns $450,139 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.60 and its Current Ratio is 1.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has 299.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.07 to 88.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.81% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Lyft, Inc. [LYFT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.