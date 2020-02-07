Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.[MMC] stock saw a move by -0.21% on Thursday, touching 2.41 million. Based on the recent volume, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MMC shares recorded 517.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] stock could reach median target price of $117.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] stock additionally went up by +1.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MMC stock is set at 28.75% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MMC shares showcased 19.99% increase. MMC saw -0.33% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 31.34% compared to high within the same period of time.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.66 to 116.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.69.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] sitting at +12.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total

Capital is 12.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 22.54, and its Return on Assets is 6.59. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.18 and P/E Ratio of 34.22. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has 517.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $60.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.66 to 116.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 1.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.