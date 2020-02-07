MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] saw a change by -1.03% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.37. The company is holding 351.24M shares with keeping 342.77M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.27% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.71%, trading +6.13% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 351.24M shares valued at 3.86 million were bought and sold.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.85 to 15.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.52.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 28 Apr (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at +79.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 55.10%. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 19.89, and its Return on Assets is 11.82. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.61.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.42 and P/E Ratio of 7.76. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] earns $1,419,480 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.43.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 351.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.85 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 2.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.