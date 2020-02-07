The share price of Mondelez International, Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] inclined by $58.42, presently trading at $58.86. The company’s shares saw 28.66% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $45.75 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MDLZ jumped by +2.79% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.41% compared to 1.60 of all time high it touched on 02/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.35%, while additionally gaining 26.45% during the last 12 months. Mondelez International, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $62.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.81% increase from the current trading price.

Mondelez International, Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.75 to 59.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.42.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 88 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] sitting at +16.62 and its Gross Margin at +39.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%.

Its Return on Equity is 14.63, and its Return on Assets is 6.08. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MDLZ financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.87.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.33 and its Current Ratio is 0.50. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $86.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.75 to 59.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 1.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.