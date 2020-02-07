The share price of MoneyGram International, Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] inclined by $2.47, presently trading at $2.48. The company’s shares saw 86.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.33 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MGI jumped by +20.87% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.68% compared to 0.43 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.27%, while additionally gaining 10.76% during the last 12 months. MoneyGram International, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.31% decrease from the current trading price.

MoneyGram International, Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 10 Feb (In 3 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] sitting at +2.25 and its Gross Margin at +44.15, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This

company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Assets is -0.53.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 142.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. companyname [MGI] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] earns $594,253 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 65.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32.

MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] has 65.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $162.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 8.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] a Reliable Buy?

MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.