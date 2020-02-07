Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] opened at N/A and closed at $20.53 a share within trading session on 02/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $20.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] had 2.35 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.22M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.48%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $13.04 during that period and NWL managed to take a rebound to $22.06 in the last 52 weeks.

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.04 to 22.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.53.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 14 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] sitting

at +6.80 and its Gross Margin at +35.01, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.00%. Its Return on Equity is -70.04, and its Return on Assets is -26.70. These metrics suggest that this Newell Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 133.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 127.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.95.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] earns $233,268 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has 433.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.04 to 22.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 2.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.