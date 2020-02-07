Nucor Corporation [NUE] took an upward turn with a change of -0.95%, trading at the price of $49.05 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.92 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Nucor Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.96M shares for that time period. NUE monthly volatility recorded 2.20%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.86%. PS value for NUE stocks is 0.63 with PB recorded at 1.43.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.10 to 62.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.52.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nucor Corporation [NUE] sitting at +8.71 and its Gross Margin

at +11.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.62, and its Return on Assets is 7.01. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.75. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 11.88. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 3.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 311.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.10 to 62.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 1.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.