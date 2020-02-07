Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE: OCN] gained by 34.58% on the last trading session, reaching $1.44 price per share at the time. Ocwen Financial Corporation represents 133.66M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.02M with the latest information.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation traded at the price of $1.44 with 2.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OCN shares recorded 408.78K.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE:OCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.07 to 2.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] sitting at -12.76 and its Gross Margin at +85.19, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is -13.13, and its Return on Assets is -0.81. These metrics suggest that this Ocwen Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ocwen Financial

Corporation [OCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,463.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,301.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -72.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 48.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.03. Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] earns $148,608 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

At its current price, it has moved down by -41.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 6.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] a Reliable Buy?

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.