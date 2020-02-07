Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] stock went down by -4.56% or -2.38 points down from its previous closing price of $52.16. The stock reached $49.78 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OLLI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.76% in the period of the last 7 days.

OLLI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $54.44, at one point touching $52.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $54.44. The 52-week high currently stands at $103.03 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -35.72% after the recent low of $52.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.01 to 103.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.16.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 24 Mar (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] sitting at +13.95 and its Gross Margin at +39.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.53, and its Return on Assets is 12.17. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OLLI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 0.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 137.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.48 and P/E Ratio of 23.36. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] earns $161,218 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1,348.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 2.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] has 66.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.01 to 103.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 3.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.