Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $4.55 after PACB shares went down by -5.59% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.37 to 7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Fri 1 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] sitting at -128.44 and its Gross Margin at +31.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -78.40%. Its Return on Equity is -102.48, and its Return on Assets is -65.25. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -41.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.75.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] earns $196,075 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.23 and its Current Ratio is 4.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has 153.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $740.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.37 to 7.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.