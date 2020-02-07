Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] opened at N/A and closed at $9.31 a share within trading session on 02/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.87% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.95.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] had 3.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $6.45 during that period and BTU managed to take a rebound to $35.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.45 to 35.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.31.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 6 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] sitting at +9.42 and its Gross Margin at +12.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.73, and its Return on Assets is 7.96. These metrics suggest that this Peabody Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] earns $739,054 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.58 and its Current Ratio is 1.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has 99.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $894.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.45 to 35.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.