Physicians Realty Trust[DOC] stock saw a move by 0.97% on Thursday, touching 2.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Physicians Realty Trust stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DOC shares recorded 190.58M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] stock additionally went up by +1.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DOC stock is set at 8.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.52% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DOC shares showcased 15.95% increase. DOC saw 0.40% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.94% compared to high within the same period of time.

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.55 to 19.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.66.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] sitting at +10.88 and its Gross Margin at +33.09, this company’s Net Marg

in is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 2.32, and its Return on Assets is 1.35. These metrics suggest that this Physicians Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.40 and P/E Ratio of 86.34. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] earns $6,111,486 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has 190.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.55 to 19.77. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 1.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust [DOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.