Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] saw a change by -1.39% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.37. The company is holding 742.89M shares with keeping 442.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -0.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -35.22% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -15.37%, trading +1.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 742.89M shares valued at 1.74 million were bought and sold.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.46 to 25.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 88 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] sitting at +6.01 and its Gross Margin at +6.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.00%. Its Return on Equity is 19.22, and its Return on Assets is 8.68. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14 and P/E Ratio of 6.21. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] earns $6,924,082 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has 742.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.46 to 25.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 2.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.