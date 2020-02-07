Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: PBH] gained by 8.41% on the last trading session, reaching $44.99 price per share at the time. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. represents 51.43M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.31B with the latest information. The Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. traded at the price of $44.99 with 2.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PBH shares recorded 316.47K. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:PBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.49 to 42.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.50. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed). Fundamental Analysis of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] sitting at +30.76 and its Gross Margin at +54.19, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.40%. Its Return on Equity is -3.15, and its Return on Assets is -0.99. These metrics suggest that this Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 164.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 164.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] earns $1,876,494 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 2.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 4.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.41. This RSI suggests that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.