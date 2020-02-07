Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $13.51 after PBYI shares went down by -7.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [NASDAQ:PBYI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.26 to 43.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 20 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI] sitting at -37.72 and its Gross Margin at +86.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -33.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -65.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.70%. Its Return on Equity is -259.28, and its Return on Assets is -53.49. These metrics suggest that this Puma Biotechnology, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 442.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is -8.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 442.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI] earns $922,761 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.99 and its Current Ratio is 3.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI] has 40.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $542.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.26 to 43.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 19.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.06. This RSI suggests that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. [PBYI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.