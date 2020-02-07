The share price of Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] inclined by $2.20, presently trading at $1.70. The company’s shares saw 4.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.63 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RESN fall by -26.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -36.51% compared to -0.62 of all time high it touched on 02/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.95%, while additionally dropping -28.10% during the last 12 months. Resonant Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.1% increase from the current trading price.

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Resonant Inc. [RESN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Resonant Inc. [RESN] sitting at -4808.21.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -115.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -110.50%. Its Return on Equity is -113.98, and its Return on Assets is -99.26. These metrics suggest that this Resonant Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful

business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 138.24. Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Resonant Inc. [RESN] earns $7,486 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.67 and its Current Ratio is 6.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Resonant Inc. [RESN] has 30.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $66.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Resonant Inc. [RESN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Resonant Inc. [RESN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.