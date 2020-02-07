The share price of Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] inclined by $2.20, presently trading at $1.70. The company’s shares saw 4.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.63 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RESN fall by -26.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -36.51% compared to -0.62 of all time high it touched on 02/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.95%, while additionally dropping -28.10% during the last 12 months. Resonant Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.1% increase from the current trading price.
Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 34 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Resonant Inc. [RESN]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Resonant Inc. [RESN] sitting at -4808.21.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -115.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -110.50%. Its Return on Equity is -113.98, and its Return on Assets is -99.26. These metrics suggest that this Resonant Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 138.24. Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Resonant Inc. [RESN] earns $7,486 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.67 and its Current Ratio is 6.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Resonant Inc. [RESN] has 30.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $66.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.29% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Resonant Inc. [RESN] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Resonant Inc. [RESN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.