The share price of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] inclined by $1.99, presently trading at $0.87. The company’s shares saw -53.86% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.89 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SLRX fall by -64.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -66.07% compared to -1.62 of all time high it touched on 02/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.21%, while additionally dropping -76.03% during the last 12 months. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.13% increase from the current trading price.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.89 to 24.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.99.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 26 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SLRX]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SLRX] sitting at -2467.91 and its Gross Margin at +48.61.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -107.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -237.40%. Its Return on Equity is -114.21, and its Return on Assets is -96.61. These metrics suggest that this Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SLRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SLRX] earns $209,536 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 82.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.15 and its Current Ratio is 9.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SLRX] has 4.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.89 to 24.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -53.86% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 11.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.
Conclusion: Is Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SLRX] a Reliable Buy?
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SLRX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.