Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] saw a change by -27.90% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.93. The company is holding 2.72M shares with keeping 2.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -25.59% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -91.12% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.22%, trading +3.76% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.72M shares valued at 2.93 million were bought and sold.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 10.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 13 Mar (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] sitting at -7318.95 and its Gross Margin at -16.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -1.82. Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] earns $5,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] has 2.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 10.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -25.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.02, which indicates that it is 18.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.