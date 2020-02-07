The share price of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [NYSE: SKX] inclined by $38.12, presently trading at $37.97. The company’s shares saw 40.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $27.10 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SKX fall by -1.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.53% compared to -0.71 of all time high it touched on 02/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.35%, while additionally gaining 37.22% during the last 12 months. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $46.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.03% increase from the current trading price.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [NYSE:SKX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.10 to 44.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.12.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] sitting at +8.99 and its Gross Margin at +45.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.20%. Its Return on Equity is 15.58, and its Return on Assets is 10.10. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.60. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 71.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.30 and P/E Ratio of 17.50. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] earns $368,418 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.89 and its Current Ratio is 2.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] has 162.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.10 to 44.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. [SKX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.