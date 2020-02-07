SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $28.26 after SGH shares went down by -11.27% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:SGH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.94 to 39.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.85.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 26 Mar (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH] sitting at +7.13 and its Gross Margin at +19.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 22.29, and its Return on Assets is 7.46. These metrics suggest that this SMART Global Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.33. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.93 and P/E Ratio of 32.26. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH] earns $707,943 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.49 and its Current Ratio is 1.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH] has 25.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $800.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.94 to 39.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. [SGH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.