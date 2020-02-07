The share price of S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] inclined by $294.77, presently trading at $295.52. The company’s shares saw 57.77% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $187.31 recorded on 02/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SPGI fall by -1.45% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.78% compared to -4.34 of all time high it touched on 02/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.17%, while additionally gaining 53.16% during the last 12 months. S&P Global Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $298.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.73% increase from the current trading price.

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.31 to 300.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $294.77.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] sitting at +45.05 and its Gross Margin at +69.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.20%. These measurements indicate that S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 52.00%. Its Return on Equity is 292.46, and its Return on Assets is 20.74. These metrics all suggest that S&P Global Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 583.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.72. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 583.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 67.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.85 and P/E Ratio of 34.39. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] earns $295,189 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has 249.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $73.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.31 to 300.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 1.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of S&P Global Inc. [SPGI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.