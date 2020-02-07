Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $83.04 after SYNA shares went up by 18.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Synaptics Incorporated [NASDAQ:SYNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.34 to 75.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.10.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 14 May (In 97 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] sitting at +1.02 and its Gross Margin at +32.97, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.30%. Its Return on Equity is -3.30, and its Return on Assets is -1.57. These metrics suggest that this Synaptics Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.71, and its

Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] earns $791,080 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.25 and its Current Ratio is 2.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] has 34.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.34 to 75.48. At its current price, it has moved up by 10.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 215.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 3.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.28. This RSI suggests that Synaptics Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated [SYNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.